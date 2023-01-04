Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Expands By 8.8%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.
APi Group Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE APG traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 735,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,620. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. APi Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $26.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in APi Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,456,000 after buying an additional 1,912,866 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 163.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 746,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 593,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APi Group (APG)
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.