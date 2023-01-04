Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Expands By 8.8%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

APi Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE APG traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 735,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,620. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. APi Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in APi Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,456,000 after buying an additional 1,912,866 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 163.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 746,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 593,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

