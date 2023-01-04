Short Interest in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Rises By 9.1%

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 723,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 33,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.40. 325,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.54.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

