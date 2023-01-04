Short Interest in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Drops By 14.7%

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 9,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Azenta Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AZTA traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.61. Azenta has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $104.01.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZTA. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,087,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,422,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

