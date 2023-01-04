Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Drops By 12.0%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of BVXV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,188. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
