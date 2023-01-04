Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Drops By 12.0%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BVXV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,188. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.