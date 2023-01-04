Short Interest in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expands By 10.9%

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $10.13 on Wednesday, hitting $311.35. The company had a trading volume of 83,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,088. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Research analysts expect that Cigna will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.64.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

