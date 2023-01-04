Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Increases By 7.3%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE LDP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.