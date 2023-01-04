Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Drops By 11.2%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 13,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Confluent Stock Down 2.8 %

CFLT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. 88,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,822. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Institutional Trading of Confluent

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Confluent by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 154,655 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Confluent by 25.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 210.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 365,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $2,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CFLT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.93.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

