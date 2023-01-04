Short Interest in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Increases By 6.7%

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $52.88 on Wednesday, reaching $403.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,046. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $397.58 and a 12 month high of $653.11.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 47.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 50.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.