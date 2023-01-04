Short Interest in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Decreases By 11.4%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get DaVita alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 7.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DVA traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.15. 931,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts expect that DaVita will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.