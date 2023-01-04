Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Grows By 9.5%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 73.25%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical

About Dawson Geophysical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 9.9% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,010,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 91,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.