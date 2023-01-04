Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Grows By 9.5%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance
Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 73.25%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.
About Dawson Geophysical
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
