Short Interest in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expands By 11.5%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 516,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simeon George acquired 500,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,126,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,727,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,711.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simeon George bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,126,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,727,221.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 916,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,541 over the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 345,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 586,595 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,090,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Featured Stories

