Short Interest in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Grows By 7.7%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 19,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. 89,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $628.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.90. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Stories

