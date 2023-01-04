Short Interest in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Declines By 9.9%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Energizer Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Energizer by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,979. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $41.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.81%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

