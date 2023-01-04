Short Interest in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Decreases By 12.4%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EXAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

EXAI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 2,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. Exscientia has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 405.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exscientia will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,057,000 after purchasing an additional 856,706 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Exscientia by 33.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 708,460 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,284,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,943,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

