Short Interest in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Increases By 7.2%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,800 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 762,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 59.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.20.

FICO traded up $17.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $609.04. The company had a trading volume of 117,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,267. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $638.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $569.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.06. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

