Short Interest in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Drops By 14.5%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $690.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 10,270 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,317. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 279,270 shares of company stock worth $3,506,534. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. CL King cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

