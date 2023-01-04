Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Decreases By 7.2%

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GNFT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,581. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Genfit in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genfit by 181.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

