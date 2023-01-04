Short Interest in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Declines By 7.1%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,170,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 16,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 2.3 %

IMGN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,481. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 75.89% and a negative net margin of 210.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

