Short Interest in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Decreases By 9.1%

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 29,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $48,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,745 shares of company stock worth $260,885. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at $81,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 8.5 %

MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.94 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. Equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Further Reading

