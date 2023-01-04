Short Interest in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expands By 13.8%

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 966,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.24 million, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $19.93.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 191,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,032,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 206,286 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 690,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.