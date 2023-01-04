Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Grows By 12.1%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nephros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in Nephros by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nephros by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 263,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nephros by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nephros by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nephros during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 71.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

