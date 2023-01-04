Short Interest in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Increases By 9.9%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEP. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,666. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.788 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

