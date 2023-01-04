Short Interest in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Drops By 13.4%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ISD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 63,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Reid bought 2,700 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.