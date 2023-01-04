Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($53.19) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, December 26th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

SHL opened at €47.04 ($50.04) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 52-week high of €67.44 ($71.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.87.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

