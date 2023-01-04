Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.08. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $207.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 148.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

