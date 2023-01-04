Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $103.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of SIMO opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.51). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $250.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.