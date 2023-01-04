SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $14.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

In other SITE Centers news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,484,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2,054.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,673 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,130,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after acquiring an additional 700,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

