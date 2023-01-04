Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.29

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 2964414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Smart Employee Benefits Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Smart Employee Benefits

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

