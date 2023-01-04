Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.00

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.59), with a volume of 564444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.58).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.60) price target on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Smiths News Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.00.
Smiths News Increases Dividend
About Smiths News
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.
Featured Articles
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.