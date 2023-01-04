Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.00

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.59), with a volume of 564444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.58).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.60) price target on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Smiths News Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.00.

Smiths News Increases Dividend

About Smiths News

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

(Get Rating)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.