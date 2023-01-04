Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $88.52 million and $6.61 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00443867 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.02194422 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,143.14 or 0.30324540 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,647,502,455 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

