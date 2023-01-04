Sourceless (STR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.05

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded up 2% against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $167.70 million and approximately $0.05 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013181 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041206 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00234137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00579887 USD and is down -18.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.