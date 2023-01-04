Sourceless Trading 2% Higher This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $167.69 million and $1.20 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013286 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039430 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00234146 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00579887 USD and is down -18.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

