Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Purchases Shares of 273,450 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 273,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,006,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $63.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.