Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,853,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

Valor Latitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,688. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLATU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.