Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,915 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 217,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 615,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSSI remained flat at $10.08 on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,242. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Profile

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

