Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,415 shares during the period. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I accounts for about 0.7% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,358. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

