Spartan Fund Management Inc. Increases Stake in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Mason Industrial Technology comprises 0.9% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Mason Industrial Technology worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 136.8% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 913,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 527,616 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 119.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,736,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About Mason Industrial Technology

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

