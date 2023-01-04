Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 5.22% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHUA remained flat at $10.35 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

