Spartan Fund Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTOCU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 5,757.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,140 shares during the period.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance

DTOCU remained flat at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

