Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 34,963 Shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,963 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of RF Acquisition worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $296,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $403,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RF Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

