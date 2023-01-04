Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,726,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after buying an additional 2,232,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after buying an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,893,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after buying an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.41. 564,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,122,971. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

