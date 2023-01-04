SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,768 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 5.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,046,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.