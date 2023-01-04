SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.3% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

