SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,826 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $15,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after buying an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after buying an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,890,000 after buying an additional 671,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,524,000 after buying an additional 277,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after buying an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.