SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) CEO Rodney Antal Sells 15,777 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SSR Mining Stock Up 4.1 %

SSRM traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. 2,032,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.81.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSRM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also

