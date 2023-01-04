SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Insider Michael John Sparks Sells 3,239 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SSR Mining Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of SSRM stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. 2,032,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.81. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $166.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. Equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSRM. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $31,839,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 192,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

