Stargate Finance (STG) Price Up 2% This Week

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $49.37 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

