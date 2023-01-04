Starname (IOV) One Day Volume Reaches $641.60

Starname (IOV) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $349,508.64 and $641.60 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

