STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$10.00 at ATB Capital

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

TSE STEP traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.96. The company had a trading volume of 142,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.48 million and a PE ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.29. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$6.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 10,200 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$64,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,101,716.98.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

