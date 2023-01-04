STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$10.00 at ATB Capital

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.61% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
TSE STEP traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.96. The company had a trading volume of 142,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.48 million and a PE ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.29. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$6.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.
Further Reading
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.