StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.27. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
