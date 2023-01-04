StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.27. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp grew its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

